Další rouškovné pro důchodce? Šéfové stran mají jasný názor!

Informační technologie - Software Engineer (Threat Researcher) 55 000 Kč

Prvotní kontakrt emailem idanhelk@cisco.com Místo výkonu práce Praha. BSc ideally with some relevant experience, Experience leveraging sources of Open Source Intelligence (VirusTotal…), Knowledge of network protocols such as IP, TCP/UDP, HTTP, HTTPS, DNS, Experience analyzing Endpoint and Network-based telemetry is welcome (NetFlow, Sysmon, OSQuery), Good working knowledge of Windows and Linux security principles, Prior experience of using penetration testing tools or frameworks, Experience with Regular Expressions to match indicators of compromise such as domains, Self-driven, proactive, independent, and problem solver, Capability to formulate, explain, and present technical and non-technical arguments, Teamwork spirit and excitement to work on complex cutting-edge systems for detection of modern malware and advanced cyber threats, Fluent English